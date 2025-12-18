Zelenskyy supports idea of ​​electronic voting in presidential elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the country is considering using electronic voting in the presidential elections, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.

"I have always supported and raised the issue, even since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, regarding legislative changes to allow people to vote online. So far, we have not reached a consensus with parliamentarians," he concluded.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy noted that he has no information on whether there has been any progress in drafting a law on elections during martial law. He also stated that electronic voting in parliamentary elections is not currently on Ukraine's political agenda.

"The US demanded that Ukraine hold only presidential elections-there was no discussion of parliamentary or local elections," he said.