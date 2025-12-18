Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    AIC
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 14:29
    Azerbaijan and Oman may sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the agricultural sector, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

    The ministry hosted a meeting with a delegation led by Oman's Minister of Economy, Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov stated that there is great potential for developing cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the discussions provide an opportunity to explore prospects for collaboration and establish new partnerships.

    Mammadov also said that it is important to strengthen ties between entrepreneurs, regularly exchange information on export-oriented products, and explore opportunities for mutual participation in international exhibitions held in both countries. Establishing a legal framework for cooperation in specific areas is essential, he added.

    The Omani Minister, in turn, emphasized that his country considers it important to expand trade relations with Azerbaijan and increase the turnover of agricultural products. Al Saqri supported the proposal to establish a legal basis for cooperation and expressed readiness to sign an MoU between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture and Oman's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources.

    The sides also exchanged views on projects for efficient organization of agriculture in liberated territories, fisheries, technology transfer, experience sharing, and other topics.

    Azerbaijan Oman agriculture sector Ministry of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov Memorandum of Understanding
    Azərbaycan və Oman aqrar sahədə əməkdaşlığa dair Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalaya bilər
    Азербайджан и Оман могут подписать меморандум по сотрудничеству в аграрной сфере

