Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Sybiha: Zelenskyy engaged in efforts to advance a just peace

    Other countries
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 19:43
    Sybiha: Zelenskyy engaged in efforts to advance a just peace

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is actively involved in efforts to advance a just peace and is ready, together with the Ukrainian delegation, to continue negotiations with the United States if a signal is received from the American side, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said during a briefing with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Mácinka on January 9.

    Report informs via Ukrainian media that Sybiha said the Ukrainian leader is awaiting a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation on the results of the talks with the US side, which recently concluded in Paris. He noted that progress had been recorded in several areas following the meetings.

    He added that Ukraine has received signals indicating the United States' readiness to ratify the relevant agreements in Congress. If Washington's decision is positive, President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation are prepared to travel to the United States to continue the negotiations.

    Andrii Sybiha Volodymyr Zelenskyy Petr Mácinka
    Sibiqa: Zelenski ədalətli sülhün yaxınlaşması prosesinə cəlb olunub
    Сибига: Зеленский вовлечен в процесс приближения справедливого мира

    Latest News

    20:18
    Photo

    Russian drones strike two commercial vessels off Ukraine, one killed

    Other countries
    20:12

    Mexican president pledges closer cooperation with US following Trump's comments

    Other countries
    19:59

    Meloni calls on Europe to resume dialogue with Russia

    Other countries
    19:43

    Sybiha: Zelenskyy engaged in efforts to advance a just peace

    Other countries
    19:28

    Germany to consider new measures to combat AI-driven digital abuse

    Other countries
    19:08
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes construction of new school in Ujar

    Education and science
    19:00

    Poland summons Hungarian ambassador

    Other countries
    18:44

    Mirzoyan, Kvien discuss Armenia–US relations and TRIPP project

    Region
    18:34

    Russian strikes on Kyiv damage utility systems of Ukraine's parliament

    Other countries
    All News Feed