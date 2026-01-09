Sybiha: Zelenskyy engaged in efforts to advance a just peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is actively involved in efforts to advance a just peace and is ready, together with the Ukrainian delegation, to continue negotiations with the United States if a signal is received from the American side, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said during a briefing with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Mácinka on January 9.

Report informs via Ukrainian media that Sybiha said the Ukrainian leader is awaiting a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation on the results of the talks with the US side, which recently concluded in Paris. He noted that progress had been recorded in several areas following the meetings.

He added that Ukraine has received signals indicating the United States' readiness to ratify the relevant agreements in Congress. If Washington's decision is positive, President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation are prepared to travel to the United States to continue the negotiations.