    Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes construction of new school in Ujar

    Education and science
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 19:08
    A new building of Ujar City Secondary School No. 2, designed to accommodate 720 students and built on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has been put into operation in Ujar.

    According to Report, the decision to construct a new school building was made after the previous facility, built between 1958 and 1960, deteriorated over time and became unsafe for use.

    The three-storey school complex, whose construction was completed in December 2025, consists of five blocks. Classrooms and laboratories have been equipped with the necessary furniture, modern equipment, and teaching aids.

    The school offers a wide range of facilities for students and teachers, including classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, computer rooms, pre-military training facilities, medical and vocational rooms, a library, buffet and cafeteria, assembly and sports halls, as well as an outdoor sports ground, ensuring a high standard of education.

    Landscaping and greening works have also been carried out on the school grounds.

