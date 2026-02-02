US negotiator Witkoff to travel to Abu Dhabi for Ukraine-Russia talks
Other countries
- 02 February, 2026
- 18:01
US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to attend the next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5 after a trip to Israel, said Barak Ravid, Global Affairs Correspondent for Axios, Report informs.
Ravid said Witkoff will arrive in Israel on February 3 and will then travel on to the United Arab Emirates.
