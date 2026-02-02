Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    US negotiator Witkoff to travel to Abu Dhabi for Ukraine-Russia talks

    • 02 February, 2026
    • 18:01
    US negotiator Witkoff to travel to Abu Dhabi for Ukraine-Russia talks

    US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to attend the next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5 after a trip to Israel, said Barak Ravid, Global Affairs Correspondent for Axios, Report informs.

    Ravid said Witkoff will arrive in Israel on February 3 and will then travel on to the United Arab Emirates.

    Steve Witkoff Ukraine Russia United Arab Emirates
    Trampın xüsusi nümayəndəsi Əbu-Dabidə Ukrayna üzrə danışıqlarda iştirak edəcək
    Спецпосланник Трампа примет участие в переговорах по Украине в Абу-Даби

