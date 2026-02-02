Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Zelenskyy expects EU to adopt 20th sanctions package against Russia by late Feb.

    Other countries
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 17:54
    Zelenskyy expects EU to adopt 20th sanctions package against Russia by late Feb.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the European Union to adopt its 20th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of February, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    Zelenskyy wrote about this on Monday on his Telegram channel, noting that many of Ukraine's proposals have already been taken into account.

    "We can already see that many of our proposals have been considered," he stressed.

    The Ukrainian president also said that he had signed a decree imposing sanctions on companies servicing the Russian shadow fleet and transporting sanctioned oil, as well as on individuals involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine and its partners.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy shadow fleet Russia European Union sanctions
    Zelenski Aİ-nin Rusiyaya qarşı 20-ci sanksiya paketini tezliklə qəbul edəcəyinə ümid edir
    Зеленский ожидает принятия ЕС 20-го пакета санкций против России в конце февраля

