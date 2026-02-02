Mahmoud Abbas sets date for parliamentary elections in Palestine
Other countries
- 02 February, 2026
- 17:39
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has scheduled parliamentary elections for November 1 of this year, Report informs via Wafa.
In this regard, a decree was issued stating that "elections should be held within and outside Palestine in a manner that ensures maximum participation of the Palestinian people... in accordance with a fully proportional system."
The document notes that it is necessary to ensure the participation of all groups of the population, including women, youth, and communities abroad.
