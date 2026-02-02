Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Mahmoud Abbas sets date for parliamentary elections in Palestine

    Other countries
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 17:39
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has scheduled parliamentary elections for November 1 of this year, Report informs via Wafa.

    In this regard, a decree was issued stating that "elections should be held within and outside Palestine in a manner that ensures maximum participation of the Palestinian people... in accordance with a fully proportional system."

    The document notes that it is necessary to ensure the participation of all groups of the population, including women, youth, and communities abroad.

    Fələstində parlament seçkilərinin keçiriləcəyi gün elan edilib
    Махмуд Аббас назначил дату парламентских выборов в Палестине

