Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Baku Initiative Group reviews 1984 violence against Sikhs in India

    Foreign policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 17:29
    Baku Initiative Group reviews 1984 violence against Sikhs in India

    The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has analyzed a 1984 study on systematic mass violence against the Sikh community in India, Report informs, citing a statement.

    The study titled "Who Are the Guilty?", jointly prepared by two Indian human rights organizations - the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the People's Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) - is presented as an independent investigation of the events.

    The document examines the mass violence committed against Sikhs in Delhi and surrounding areas on October 31, 1984. The research is based on interviews with survivors, witnesses, refugees, police officers, and politicians.

    The main conclusion of the study is that the violence was premeditated and organized with the involvement of the Indian government.

    The peak of the violence occurred between November 1 and 3, 1984. According to eyewitness accounts, more than 1,000 people were killed in Delhi alone. Hundreds of murders were recorded in the Trilokpuri and Mangolpuri areas. Widespread looting, arson of homes, shops and schools, as well as the rape of women, reflected the scale of the tragedy. According to various sources, more than 50,000 people were left homeless, thousands of families lost their breadwinners, and hundreds of children were orphaned.

    The report emphasizes the systemic nature of these events and the responsibility of state authorities, calling for an independent judicial investigation and punishment of those responsible. Despite the establishment of the Mishra Commission in 1985 and the Nanavati Commission in 2005, senior officials and politicians have not been held accountable for the crimes committed against the Sikh community.

    International human rights organizations have described the actions of the Indian government as "organized carnage at the state level," and the report remains one of the key documents addressing the issue.

    In January 2026, an international conference initiated by BIG was held in Baku, following which representatives of Sikh communities from various countries called on the Indian government to end persecution and officially recognize the mass killings.

    Baku Initiative Group Sikhs People's Union for Civil Liberties mass violence
    Bakı Təşəbbüs Qrupu: Hindistanın Zikhlərə qarşı törətdiyi qanlı hadisələrə görə heç bir məmur cəzalandırılmayıb
    БИГ: Доклад 1984 года подтверждает системное насилие против сикхской общины

    Latest News

    20:02

    Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from Russia

    Energy
    19:53
    Photo

    SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoU

    Energy
    19:41

    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Finance
    19:28

    Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet market

    ICT
    19:14

    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    Region
    19:00

    EU to discuss UK's integration into single market

    Other countries
    18:47

    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    Other countries
    18:34

    Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of search

    Other countries
    18:14

    Turkish, Kazakh foreign ministries sign cooperation deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed