Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

Russian forces carried out a drone strike on a market in one of the districts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, said on social media, Report informs via Ukrainian media outlets.

Terekhov stated that at around 14:30 local time (GMT+2), a Russian drone struck Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district, with shells hitting the area of a local market.

As a result of the attack, two people were injured and several trade pavilions were damaged.