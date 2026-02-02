Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    • 02 February, 2026
    • 18:47
    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    Russian forces carried out a drone strike on a market in one of the districts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, said on social media, Report informs via Ukrainian media outlets.

    Terekhov stated that at around 14:30 local time (GMT+2), a Russian drone struck Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district, with shells hitting the area of a local market.

    As a result of the attack, two people were injured and several trade pavilions were damaged.

