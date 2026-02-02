Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured
Other countries
- 02 February, 2026
- 18:47
Russian forces carried out a drone strike on a market in one of the districts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, said on social media, Report informs via Ukrainian media outlets.
Terekhov stated that at around 14:30 local time (GMT+2), a Russian drone struck Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district, with shells hitting the area of a local market.
As a result of the attack, two people were injured and several trade pavilions were damaged.
Latest News
20:02
Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from RussiaEnergy
19:53
Photo
SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoUEnergy
19:41
Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperationFinance
19:28
Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet marketICT
19:14
Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity planRegion
19:00
EU to discuss UK's integration into single marketOther countries
18:47
Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injuredOther countries
18:34
Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of searchOther countries
18:14