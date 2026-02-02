Chelsea closing in on double deadline day deal as star leaving club for fifth time
Football
- 02 February, 2026
- 17:21
Chelsea are on the verge of confirming a double exit on deadline day as Blues forward David Datro Fofana is due to join Strasbourg on loan, Report informs via The Mirror.
The striker will provide the BlueCo-owned French side with additional attacking options, as Emanuel Emegha, who will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, is currently sidelined through injury.
Datro Fofana was brought back from his spell with Fatih Karagumruk last month. Chelsea originally planned to finally sell the out-of-favor Ivorian striker this winter.
However, with Emegha injured, it appears the 23-year-old will head to Strasbourg until the season's conclusion instead. Datro Fofana has previously gone on loan to Burnley, Goztepe and Union Berlin.
