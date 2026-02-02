Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijan increased rose imports in January–November 2025

    Business
    02 February, 2026
    • 17:56
    Azerbaijan increased rose imports in January–November 2025

    In January–November 2025, Azerbaijan imported 8.4 million roses worth $11.2 million, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Compared to the same period of 2024, this represents a 20 percent increase in value terms and a 23 percent rise in quantity.

    During the specified period, Azerbaijan imported 5.4 million roses worth $8.1 million from Ecuador, which is 11 percent higher in value and 7 percent higher in quantity year-on-year. Imports from Colombia amounted to 771,000 roses worth $1 million, reflecting increases of 32 percent in value and 36 percent in quantity. From Kenya, the country imported 624,000 roses valued at $894,000, up 37 percent in value and 12 percent in quantity.

    Imports from Iran totaled 1.11 million roses worth $634,000, marking a 6.3-fold increase in value and a 9.4-fold increase in quantity. From the Netherlands, Azerbaijan purchased 141,000 roses worth $172,000, which is a decrease of 14 percent in value and 20 percent in quantity compared to the previous year.

    Last year also marked the first time in the past 14 years that Azerbaijan imported roses from Ethiopia, with deliveries totaling 22,800 roses worth $29,000, as well as from Georgia, where imports amounted to 12,000 roses valued at $6,000.

    Azərbaycan Efiopiya və Gürcüstandan qızılgül almağa başlayıb
    Азербайджан начал импортировать розы из Эфиопии и Грузии

