Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of search
- 02 February, 2026
- 18:34
The search for victims of a landslide in Indonesia's West Java province continued on Monday, with the number of recovered bodies reaching 80, Report informs via Xinhua.
A local media, Kompas.com, quoted Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Office, as saying that by 11:45 a.m. (GMT+7) Monday, all recovered bodies had been evacuated.
The landslide struck the Cisarua area in West Bandung regency on Jan. 24, affecting 158 people, displacing 564 individuals from 164 families, and damaging 48 homes.
Indonesia is prone to floods and landslides during the rainy season, which typically runs from October to March.
