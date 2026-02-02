Turkish, Kazakh foreign ministries sign cooperation deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, signed the 2026-2027 Cooperation Plan between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries on Monday, Report informs via Daily Sabah.

The two ministers met earlier for the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Joint Strategic Planning Group in Ankara.

Türkiye-Kazakhstan relations are conducted effectively and on a regular basis at the bilateral level through institutional mechanisms, including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the Joint Strategic Planning Group, the Joint Economic Commission and political consultation mechanisms.

Foremost among these mechanisms was the fifth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which was held in Ankara on July 29 of last year, under the co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the meeting, the "Decision of the Fifth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council" and the "Joint Statement of the 5th Meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council" were signed by both Erdogan and Tokayev.

The parties also signed 20 deals on education, energy, mining, transportation, communications, banking, free economic zones, artificial intelligence and space, science and technology, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, health, urban planning and justice.

Kazakhstan is Türkiye's largest trading partner in Central Asia. The total bilateral trade volume reached $8.95 billion as of January-November 2025.

Currently, more than 3,000 Turkish-owned companies operate across various sectors of the Kazakh economy.