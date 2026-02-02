Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from Russia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Hungary has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) to challenge and annul the REPowerEU regulation, which bans the import of Russian energy into the EU countries, Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Today, we took legal action before the European Court of Justice to challenge the REPowerEU regulation banning the import of Russian energy and request its annulment.

    Our case is based on three key arguments. First, energy imports can only be banned through sanctions, which require unanimity. This regulation was adopted under the guise of a trade policy measure.

    Second, the EU Treaties clearly state that each member state decides its choice of energy sources and suppliers.

    Third, the principle of energy solidarity requires the security of energy supply for all member states. This decision clearly violates that principle, certainly in the case of Hungary.

    Only more expensive and less reliable alternatives are available. Without Russian oil and gas, our energy security cannot be guaranteed, nor can low energy costs be maintained for Hungarian families," reads the post.

