EU to discuss UK's integration into single market

The issue of the UK's deeper integration into the European Union's (EU) single market will be discussed at an upcoming summit between the two sides, Paula Pinho, Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, stated at a briefing, Report informs.

She noted that while the exact date of the summit has not yet been set, the matter could be addressed during the event.

"Our single market is truly one of the EU's treasures - or, in the British context, the crown jewel. That is why we greatly value Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recognition of its advantages," Pinho said, commenting on the British leader's remarks.