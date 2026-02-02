Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet market

    ICT
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 19:28
    In January, Samsung held a 55.64% share of Azerbaijan's tablet market, according to the latest Statcounter figures, Report informs.

    According to data, this was 0.85 percentage points lower than in December 2025 and 20.84 percentage points lower compared to January 2025. As a result, Samsung's market share declined by 27% year-on-year.

    Apple ranked second with a market share of 25.89%, up 2.56 percentage points month-on-month and 15.85 percentage points year-on-year.

    Xiaomi came third, with its share rising by 1.58 percentage points monthly and 1.72 percentage points annually to reach 7.11%.

    Lesser-known brands ranked fourth with a combined share of 6.55%. This was down 0.14 percentage points compared to December but up 3.24 percentage points year-on-year.

    Huawei completed the top five with a 1.38% market share. Its share increased by 0.15 percentage points month-on-month but fell by 0.44 percentage points compared to the previous year.

    "Samsung" Azərbaycanın planşet bazarındakı payının 27 %-ni itirib

