Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation
Finance
- 02 February, 2026
- 19:41
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov, met with Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, to discuss opportunities for bilateral economic and financial cooperation, Report informs.
"Today I had the honor of meeting Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah. We discussed opportunities for bilateral economic and financial cooperation, as well as issues related to reciprocal visits," the ambassador wrote on X.
