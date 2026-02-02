Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Finance
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 19:41
    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov, met with Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, to discuss opportunities for bilateral economic and financial cooperation, Report informs.

    "Today I had the honor of meeting Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah. We discussed opportunities for bilateral economic and financial cooperation, as well as issues related to reciprocal visits," the ambassador wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan Morocco financial cooperation Nazim Samadov Nadia Fettah
    Azərbaycan və Mərakeş maliyyə əməkdaşlığının perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Марокко обсудили перспективы финансового сотрудничества

    Latest News

    20:02

    Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from Russia

    Energy
    19:53
    Photo

    SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoU

    Energy
    19:41

    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Finance
    19:28

    Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet market

    ICT
    19:14

    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    Region
    19:00

    EU to discuss UK's integration into single market

    Other countries
    18:47

    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    Other countries
    18:34

    Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of search

    Other countries
    18:14

    Turkish, Kazakh foreign ministries sign cooperation deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed