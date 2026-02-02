Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov, met with Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, to discuss opportunities for bilateral economic and financial cooperation, Report informs.

