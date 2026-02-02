SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoU

On February 2, 2026, a meeting was held with Seita Hagihara, President of Yokogawa Europe B.V., Vice President of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Regional Chief Executive Officer for Europe, Russia, and the CIS, with the participation of SOCAR Vice Presidents Anar Mammadov and Babak Huseynov, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the steps taken toward the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the 12th Joint Meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan held in September last year.

The parties reviewed areas of mutual interest in the energy sector between SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V., including opportunities for joint activities in the downstream and upstream segments.

Within the framework of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the parties with the aim of exploring potential cooperation opportunities.