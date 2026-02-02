Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

President of European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, discussed the Ukraine prosperity plan during the recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs.

"I spoke with President Zelenskyy this afternoon, ahead of this week's peace talks. As we approach the fourth year of the brutal war against Ukraine, Russia continues to double down on war crimes, striking civilian infrastructure and homes. Day after day, year after year, Europe's support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

We're sending hundreds of generators to keep the heat and lights on. We have tabled a €90 billion loan proposal for the next two years. We are advancing toward a single, unified Prosperity Framework with Ukraine and our US partners. And very soon, we will present our 20th package of sanctions. This is about increasing pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table with a genuine intention to peace," von der Leyen wrote on X.