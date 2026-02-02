Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    Region
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 19:14
    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    President of European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, discussed the Ukraine prosperity plan during the recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs.

    "I spoke with President Zelenskyy this afternoon, ahead of this week's peace talks. As we approach the fourth year of the brutal war against Ukraine, Russia continues to double down on war crimes, striking civilian infrastructure and homes. Day after day, year after year, Europe's support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

    We're sending hundreds of generators to keep the heat and lights on. We have tabled a €90 billion loan proposal for the next two years. We are advancing toward a single, unified Prosperity Framework with Ukraine and our US partners. And very soon, we will present our 20th package of sanctions. This is about increasing pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table with a genuine intention to peace," von der Leyen wrote on X.

    Ursula von der Leyen Volodymyr Zelenskyy European Comission Ukraine prosperity plan
    Avropa Komissiyasının rəhbəri və Zelenski "Ukraynanın rifah planı"nı müzakirə edib
    Глава ЕК и Зеленский обсудили "План процветания Украины"

    Latest News

    20:02

    Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from Russia

    Energy
    19:53
    Photo

    SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoU

    Energy
    19:41

    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Finance
    19:28

    Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet market

    ICT
    19:14

    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    Region
    19:00

    EU to discuss UK's integration into single market

    Other countries
    18:47

    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    Other countries
    18:34

    Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of search

    Other countries
    18:14

    Turkish, Kazakh foreign ministries sign cooperation deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed