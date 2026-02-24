The European Union's decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan over two years is a real financial guarantee of security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

"An important decision is now on the table to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in support over two years. This is a real financial guarantee of our security and our resilience, and it must be implemented. And I thank everyone who is working to make this happen," Zelenskyy said in an address to the European Parliament on Tuesday.

He also noted that Ukraine received part of the air defense aid package two days ago but needs Patriot missiles.

"We are grateful for the latest air defense aid package. I can't share all the details, but half of the package is already here. It arrived two days ago," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine needs PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles from the US and called for accelerated measures to prepare for next winter.

On February 11, members of the European Parliament voted at a plenary session in Strasbourg to approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027. Some €60 billion of this amount is planned for defense purposes. Another €30 billion will be allocated for macro-financial assistance, or budget support, to be provided through the Ukraine Facility. The EU Council should now make a final formal decision on the loan regulations.