Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss confidence-building measures within international organizations

    24 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed possible confidence-building measures within multilateral platforms and international organizations.

    Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, that the talks were held between Deputy Foreign Ministers Elnur Mammadov and Robert Abisoghomonyan.

    The meeting took place on February 24 in Geneva on the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

    Azərbaycan və Ermənistan beynəlxalq təşkilatlar çərçivəsində etimad quruculuğu tədbirlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Армения обсудили меры по укреплению доверия в рамках международных организаций

