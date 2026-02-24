Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss confidence-building measures within international organizations
Foreign policy
- 24 February, 2026
- 17:21
Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed possible confidence-building measures within multilateral platforms and international organizations.
Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, that the talks were held between Deputy Foreign Ministers Elnur Mammadov and Robert Abisoghomonyan.
The meeting took place on February 24 in Geneva on the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
