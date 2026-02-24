Azerbaijan reviews opportunities to improve economic efficiency of cotton growing

Current challenges in cotton growing and practical ways to address them were discussed during an online meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

According to Jabbarov, Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture, and Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, also took part in the meeting on "Development of the Cotton Industry in Azerbaijan."

Jabbarov said cotton growing is a sector of strategic importance for Azerbaijan, supporting industrialization and the expansion of non-oil exports.

"We highlighted opportunities to improve the economic efficiency of cotton growing, promote regional employment by deepening the cotton value chain, establish new production capacities, and transition toward higher value-added industrial manufacturing. We also emphasized the importance of upgrading existing infrastructure and further strengthening the operations of companies active in the sector," Jabbarov wrote on X.