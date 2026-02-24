US airlines cancel over 2,000 flights as storm disruption continues

US airlines canceled over 2,000 flights on Tuesday, far fewer than a day earlier, as a powerful winter storm that disrupted airports across the Northeast was expected to ease by evening, with strong winds expected to continue into the early hours, Report informs via Reuters.

Over 2,000 flights were canceled, 600 delayed as of 06:00 am ET, Tuesday, according to data from FlightAware.

Nearly 6,000 flights were canceled on Monday, along with about 4,000 delays.

The US National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move away from the country on Tuesday, though strong winds could continue through the morning hours.

Among major carriers, JetBlue Airways had the highest number of cancellations, with nearly 41% of its scheduled flights scrapped for Tuesday, FlightAware data showed.