Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Minister: Bulgargaz exists thanks to contract with Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 17:09
    Minister: Bulgargaz exists thanks to contract with Azerbaijan

    Bulgaria's national gas company, Bulgargaz, is effectively bankrupt, and its only remaining operational stability is its long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan, which is extremely profitable for Bulgaria, Bulgarian Energy Minister Traycho Traykov said on Bulgarian National Radio, Report informs referring to Bulgarian media.

    He stated that Bulgargaz is failing to fulfill its contractual commitments with the Turkish state-owned oil and gas company, BOTAS, which creates serious risks in the event of claims from Ankara.

    Traykov also announced his intention to hold meetings with BOTAS experts and representatives to revise the terms of the agreement signed in late 2022. He emphasized that the situation on the European gas market may change significantly by the end of 2027, when Russian pipeline gas imports to the EU will be permanently discontinued.

    Bulgargaz management attributes the company's difficult financial situation to the terms of its contract with BOTAS, as well as the debt of Toplofikacia-Sofia EAD, the main supplier of district heating and hot water in Bulgaria's capital.

    The agreement with Türkiye provides access to liquefied natural gas terminals and supplies up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually, which exceeds the country's current needs and obliges the Bulgarian side to pay for reserve capacity. The contract runs until 2035.

    Toplofikacia-Sofia's debt to Bulgargaz exceeds BGN 1.25 billion (approximately EUR 615 million).

    Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to Bulgaria as part of the Southern Gas Corridor, a strategic route for diversifying supplies to Europe. The gas flows through the following infrastructure chain: the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) from the Shah Deniz field through Azerbaijan and Georgia to the Turkish border, then the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) through Türkiye to the Greek border. Then, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) passes through Greece and the 182-kilometer-long Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), connecting TAP in the Komotini region with the Bulgarian gas grid in Stara Zagora.

    The initial 25-year agreement, signed in 2013, provided for the supply of 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year. However, amid the energy crisis and Sofia's growing needs, volumes have gradually increased: in 2024, supplies reached 1.896 billion cubic meters, and in 2025, 1.931 billion cubic meters.

    Azerbaijani gas currently covers 70% to 80% of Bulgaria's domestic consumption.

    Since June 2024, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has begun supplying gas not only to the operator Bulgargaz, but also directly to Bulgarian industrial enterprises. Direct supplies to the country's social infrastructure have also commenced since September 2024.

    Traycho Traykov Bulgargaz Azerbaijan Turkiye Bulgaria
    Министр: Bulgargaz существует благодаря контракту с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    17:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss confidence-building measures within international organizations

    Foreign policy
    17:20

    Azerbaijan reviews opportunities to improve economic efficiency of cotton growing

    AIC
    17:09

    Minister: Bulgargaz exists thanks to contract with Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:08

    Zelenskyy: €90B loan from EU - real guarantee of Ukraine's security

    Other countries
    16:49
    Photo

    SOCAR, UK's Wood discuss cooperation in digitalization

    Energy
    16:22

    UN General Assembly chief calls on US to pay fees in full

    Other countries
    16:22

    Azerbaijan produces 402 passenger cars in January

    Industry
    16:13
    Photo

    Azerenergy signs green energy memorandum for WUF13

    Energy
    16:12

    President signs decree on merger of KOBIA, AZPROMO

    Business
    All News Feed