Mexican president pledges closer cooperation with US following Trump's comments

    • 09 January, 2026
    • 20:12
    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to strengthen collaboration with the United States on security matters, following US. President Donald Trump"s remarks suggesting he might consider a ground operation against drug cartels, Report informs via TASS.

    Speaking at her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum said that she had instructed Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio if necessary.

    She emphasized that Mexico and the US already operate a joint working group. "This is about further strengthening our relations, sharing information-including the number of dismantled laboratories-so they have all the data. And within the framework of what we are already working on, we aim to enhance coordination even further," the president said.

    Sheinbaum stressed that Mexico does not intend to pursue any alternative scenario. "On the contrary, we will continue working in this format to further reinforce coordination with the US, while safeguarding Mexico"s sovereignty and territorial integrity," she added.

    The comments follow Trump"s interview with Fox News, in which he suggested the US might take ground action against Latin American drug cartels, asserting that they effectively control Mexico.

    Meksika Trampın açıqlamalarından sonra ABŞ ilə əməkdaşlığı gücləndirmək istəyir
    Президент Мексики заявила о намерении усилить взаимодействие с США после заявлений Трампа

