    Meloni calls on Europe to resume dialogue with Russia

    Other countries
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 19:59
    Meloni calls on Europe to resume dialogue with Russia

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Europe needs to restore direct communication with Moscow to maintain influence in negotiations aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine war.

    Report informs via ANSA that speaking at a press conference on January 9, Meloni voiced support for French President Emmanuel Macron's earlier calls for direct dialogue with Russia.

    "In this regard, I think Macron is right. I believe it is time for Europe to speak with Russia; otherwise, our influence will be limited. The question is who should do it. We must not act chaotically-otherwise, we would be playing into [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's hands," the Italian prime minister said.

    Giorgia Meloni Russia-Ukraine war
