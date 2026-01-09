Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    US State Department delegation arrives in Caracas

    Other countries
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 20:54
    US State Department delegation arrives in Caracas

    US State Department team arrived in Venezuela on Friday for the first time since the removal of Nicolás Maduro from office.

    According to Report, referring to CNN, a Dash 8-300 aircraft operated by the State Department flew from Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao, and landed in Caracas. The visit comes amid US plans to resume operations at its embassy in the Venezuelan capital, signaling Washington's intent to restore its diplomatic presence in the country.

    The official noted that US diplomatic and security personnel from the Office for Venezuela, based in Colombia, along with acting US Ambassador to Colombia John McNamara, arrived in Caracas "to conduct an initial assessment of the potential phased reopening of the embassy."

    US Department of State Caracas Venezuela Nicolas Maduro
    ABŞ Dövlət Departamentinin nümayəndə heyəti Karakasa gəlib
    Делегация Госдепа США прибыла в Каракас

    Latest News

    20:54

    US State Department delegation arrives in Caracas

    Other countries
    20:46

    Reza Pahlavi urges Trump to be ready to intervene in Iran

    Region
    20:18
    Photo

    Russian drones strike two commercial vessels off Ukraine, one killed

    Other countries
    20:12

    Mexican president pledges closer cooperation with US following Trump's comments

    Other countries
    19:59

    Meloni calls on Europe to resume dialogue with Russia

    Other countries
    19:43

    Sybiha: Zelenskyy engaged in efforts to advance a just peace

    Other countries
    19:28

    Germany to consider new measures to combat AI-driven digital abuse

    Other countries
    19:08
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes construction of new school in Ujar

    Education and science
    19:00

    Poland summons Hungarian ambassador

    Other countries
    All News Feed