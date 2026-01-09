US State Department delegation arrives in Caracas
09 January, 2026
- 20:54
US State Department team arrived in Venezuela on Friday for the first time since the removal of Nicolás Maduro from office.
According to Report, referring to CNN, a Dash 8-300 aircraft operated by the State Department flew from Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao, and landed in Caracas. The visit comes amid US plans to resume operations at its embassy in the Venezuelan capital, signaling Washington's intent to restore its diplomatic presence in the country.
The official noted that US diplomatic and security personnel from the Office for Venezuela, based in Colombia, along with acting US Ambassador to Colombia John McNamara, arrived in Caracas "to conduct an initial assessment of the potential phased reopening of the embassy."
20:54
