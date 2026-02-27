Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Second earthquake of the day recorded in Shamakhi district

    Incident
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 16:43
    Second earthquake of the day recorded in Shamakhi district

    A second earthquake has been recorded today in Azerbaijan"s Shamakhi district.

    According to Report, the Earthquake Research Bureau at the Republican Seismological Service Center said tremors with a magnitude of 3.3 were recorded at 16:05 local time, with the earthquake"s epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    Earlier today, at 15:52 local time, a stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred in the same area, with the epicenter at a depth of 13 kilometers.

    The earthquake reached a strength of 5 on the local intensity scale in the epicenter and 3–4 in surrounding areas.

    No information has been received regarding casualties or damage.

    Shamakhi earthquake Republican Seismological Service Center
    Şamaxıda 4.7 və 3.3 maqnitudalı zəlzələlər olub - YENİLƏNİB 2
    В Шамахинском районе зафиксировано второе за день землетрясение

    Latest News

    17:09

    Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service thwarts Narketing163 cyberattack attempts

    ICT
    17:06

    Kazakhstan probes former state officials' possible Epstein links

    Region
    17:01

    Creation of Data Lake in Azerbaijan to be completed in summer of 2028

    ICT
    16:54

    Moldova's Foreign Minister Popșoi to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    16:43

    Second earthquake of the day recorded in Shamakhi district

    Incident
    16:33

    Azerbaijan to develop national AI Readiness Index

    ICT
    16:31

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank to create digital currency platform

    Finance
    16:25

    Azerbaijan plans to launch Electronic Participation portal

    ICT
    16:12

    At least 12 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed