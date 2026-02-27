Second earthquake of the day recorded in Shamakhi district
Incident
- 27 February, 2026
- 16:43
A second earthquake has been recorded today in Azerbaijan"s Shamakhi district.
According to Report, the Earthquake Research Bureau at the Republican Seismological Service Center said tremors with a magnitude of 3.3 were recorded at 16:05 local time, with the earthquake"s epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Earlier today, at 15:52 local time, a stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred in the same area, with the epicenter at a depth of 13 kilometers.
The earthquake reached a strength of 5 on the local intensity scale in the epicenter and 3–4 in surrounding areas.
No information has been received regarding casualties or damage.
