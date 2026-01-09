Russian drones strike two commercial vessels off Ukraine, one killed

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles struck two commercial ships near Ukraine's coast, killing one crew member, Ukrainian officials said, according to Report.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Kuleba, said one of the ships, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands and carrying a cargo of soybeans near the port of Odesa, was hit, resulting in the death of a Syrian crew member.

"Near the port of Odesa, a Comoros-flagged vessel carrying soy was struck. Unfortunately, one crew member-a Syrian citizen-was killed," Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene.

Kuleba also reported that another vessel, flagged under Saint Kitts and Nevis and carrying grain to the port of Chornomorsk, was targeted by a Russian strike drone. The ship remains underway and is heading to the nearest safe port.