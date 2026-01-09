Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Russian drones strike two commercial vessels off Ukraine, one killed

    Other countries
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 20:18
    Russian drones strike two commercial vessels off Ukraine, one killed

    Russian unmanned aerial vehicles struck two commercial ships near Ukraine's coast, killing one crew member, Ukrainian officials said, according to Report.

    Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Kuleba, said one of the ships, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands and carrying a cargo of soybeans near the port of Odesa, was hit, resulting in the death of a Syrian crew member.

    "Near the port of Odesa, a Comoros-flagged vessel carrying soy was struck. Unfortunately, one crew member-a Syrian citizen-was killed," Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel.

    Rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene.

    Kuleba also reported that another vessel, flagged under Saint Kitts and Nevis and carrying grain to the port of Chornomorsk, was targeted by a Russian strike drone. The ship remains underway and is heading to the nearest safe port.

    Oleksiy Kuleba Russia-Ukraine war vessel crew member
    Photo
    Rusiya PUA-ları Ukrayna sahillərində iki ticarət gəmisini vurub, bir nəfər ölüb
    Photo
    Российские БПЛА поразили два торговых судна у берегов Украины, погиб один человек

    Latest News

    20:54

    US State Department delegation arrives in Caracas

    Other countries
    20:46

    Reza Pahlavi urges Trump to be ready to intervene in Iran

    Region
    20:18
    Photo

    Russian drones strike two commercial vessels off Ukraine, one killed

    Other countries
    20:12

    Mexican president pledges closer cooperation with US following Trump's comments

    Other countries
    19:59

    Meloni calls on Europe to resume dialogue with Russia

    Other countries
    19:43

    Sybiha: Zelenskyy engaged in efforts to advance a just peace

    Other countries
    19:28

    Germany to consider new measures to combat AI-driven digital abuse

    Other countries
    19:08
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes construction of new school in Ujar

    Education and science
    19:00

    Poland summons Hungarian ambassador

    Other countries
    All News Feed