    Poland summons Hungarian ambassador

    Poland"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Hungary's ambassador, István Ijgyártó, after Budapest granted asylum to two Polish citizens, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewiór said, according to Report, citing The Straits Times.

    VSquare reported on Thursday that Hungary's delegation in Brussels had sent a letter to representatives of other countries stating that asylum had been granted to two Polish nationals. The letter, which was later published in Polish media, did not disclose the individuals' names or the reasons for granting them asylum.

    Mr Wewiór said that Warsaw intends to convey its protest over the decision to the Hungarian ambassador. The identities of the individuals involved and the reasons behind the Polish authorities' reaction have not been made public.

    Hungary Poland Ambassador
