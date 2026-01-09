Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Germany to consider new measures to combat AI-driven digital abuse

    09 January, 2026
    Germany's Ministry of Justice plans to present measures in the near future aimed at enabling authorities to more effectively combat the use of artificial intelligence to manipulate images in ways that violate individuals' personal rights.

    Report informs via Reuters that, according to the German Foreign Ministry, the move follows recent scrutiny of Grok, an AI-powered chatbot integrated into the social media platform X, which became the subject of an investigation over a so-called "spicy mode" that allows users to generate sexually explicit images.

    In particular, the chatbot was reported to have produced images of women and children in minimal clothing, often without the consent of the individuals depicted.

    The ministry stressed that Germany is preparing to address the issue through its domestic courts.

    "It is unacceptable for large-scale manipulation to be used to systematically violate personal rights. That is why we want to ensure that criminal law can be applied more effectively to combat this," the statement said.

    Almaniya rəqəmsal zorakılıqla mübarizə üçün yeni tədbirləri nəzərdən keçirəcək
    Германия рассмотрит новые меры для борьбы с цифровым насилием через ИИ

