Tractor hit mine in Azerbaijan's Aghdam; civilian injured - JOINT STATEMENT

The Ministry of Interior of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) have issued a joint statement regarding a mine incident in the Aghdam district, Report informs.

"A mine incident occurred on December 17 at around 22:00 (GMT+4) in the territory of Chamanli village of Azerbaijan"s liberated Aghdam district. Mammadov Gadir, born in 1982, a resident of Sarijali village, was injured as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion while plowing land with a tractor in an area not cleared of mines at the former line of contact. The injured person was evacuated to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office once again call on citizens to follow safety rules, to carefully observe mine danger signs, not to enter unfamiliar areas, and not to interfere with areas where fencing activities are being carried out!" the joint statement reads.

