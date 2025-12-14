Rocket Lab deploys first dedicated launch for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Rocket Lab Corporation, a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its first dedicated mission for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) - a pivotal marker of Electron"s global importance for regular, reliable, and dedicated access to space, Report informs referring to the Globe Newswire.

The "RAISE And Shine" mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on December 14, 2025 at 03:09 UTC to successfully deploy the agency"s RApid Innovative payload demonstration SatellitE-4 (RAISE-4) spacecraft: a demonstration of eight technologies developed by private companies, universities, and research institutions throughout Japan.

The mission was the first of two dedicated missions for JAXA"s Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program, an initiative by the agency to demonstrate new and innovative capabilities and technologies developed by Japan"s space economy.

Rocket Lab"s successful launch for JAXA reflects the growing integration of commercial companies into national space programs both domestically and internationally.

As the established small launch leader in the United States, Electron is also the preferred choice for reliable small launch globally, with its second upcoming mission for JAXA scheduled for launch in Q1 2026.

A dedicated Electron launch for the European Space Agency (ESA) is also planned for launch in the new year, further highlighting Electron"s international demand.