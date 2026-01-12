Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    In 2025, gas production at Absheron field in Azerbaijan increased by almost 7%

    Energy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 16:01
    In 2025, gas production at Absheron field in Azerbaijan increased by almost 7%

    In 2025, the Absheron field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea produced 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy's latest data for 2025.

    This represents an increase of 0.1 billion cubic meters (6.7%) compared to the previous year.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 51.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, an increase of 1.2 billion cubic meters (2.4%) compared to 2024.

    Last year, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 7.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas (an increase of 0.2 billion cubic meters or 2.6%).

    In 2025, some 14.1 billion cubic meters of gas (+0.8 billion cubic meters or 6%) were produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, and 27.9 billion cubic meters (+0.1 billion cubic meters or 0.3%) from the Shah Deniz field.

    Shah Deniz field Azerbaijan gas production
    Ötən il "Abşeron" yatağından qaz hasilatı 7 %-ə yaxın artıb
    В 2025 году добыча газа на месторождении "Абшерон" увеличилась почти на 7%

    Latest News

    17:04

    Azerbaijan nominates its candidate for Vice-Presidency of IRENA's 17th Assembly

    Energy
    16:55

    Composition of Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission changed

    Other
    16:37

    Ministry: SGC Advisory Council meeting in Baku planned for early March

    Energy
    16:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Sudanese MFAs hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Dar Global, Trump Organization launch $10B Saudi developments

    Business
    16:01

    President of Azerbaijan: New collector network to be built on 30 streets of Baku for rainwater management

    Infrastructure
    16:01

    In 2025, gas production at Absheron field in Azerbaijan increased by almost 7%

    Energy
    16:00

    President: Electricity supply now covers entire Azerbaijan

    Energy
    15:58

    President Ilham Aliyev: Preparatory work underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed