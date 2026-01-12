In 2025, gas production at Absheron field in Azerbaijan increased by almost 7%

In 2025, the Absheron field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea produced 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy's latest data for 2025.

This represents an increase of 0.1 billion cubic meters (6.7%) compared to the previous year.

In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 51.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, an increase of 1.2 billion cubic meters (2.4%) compared to 2024.

Last year, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 7.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas (an increase of 0.2 billion cubic meters or 2.6%).

In 2025, some 14.1 billion cubic meters of gas (+0.8 billion cubic meters or 6%) were produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, and 27.9 billion cubic meters (+0.1 billion cubic meters or 0.3%) from the Shah Deniz field.