ASCO's Balakan ferry vessel returns to service after overhaul

The overhaul of the Balakan ferry vessel, owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, has been completed, Report informs, referring to the ASCO.

The repair works were carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. As part of the process, hull and welding operations, piping and electrical works were performed, while the steam boiler and watertight doors were renewed.

In addition, the mechanical and electrical parts of the deck cranes, as well as the locomotive–wagon systems, were serviced. The crew's accommodation and service spaces were also renovated.

Furthermore, the above-water part of the vessel and the rail deck were cleaned and repainted with a double coating.

After the completion of the repairs, the Balakan ferry vessel departed on its first voyage to the Port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan.

The Balakan ferry, with a length of 154.8 metres and a width of 17.5 metres, has a maximum speed of 12.5 knots and a deadweight of 5,400 tonnes.