President: Electricity supply now covers entire Azerbaijan
Energy
- 12 January, 2026
- 16:00
"Over the past twenty years, several regional development programs have been adopted. Each program covered a five-year period, and the programs were successfully implemented," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the meeting dedicated to the 2026-2035 State Program on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state noted: "As a result, we have resolved the main infrastructure issues. First and foremost, electricity supply now fully covers the entire country."
