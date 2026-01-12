Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    President: Electricity supply now covers entire Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 16:00
    President: Electricity supply now covers entire Azerbaijan

    "Over the past twenty years, several regional development programs have been adopted. Each program covered a five-year period, and the programs were successfully implemented," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the meeting dedicated to the 2026-2035 State Program on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted: "As a result, we have resolved the main infrastructure issues. First and foremost, electricity supply now fully covers the entire country."

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan electricity supply
    Prezident: Elektrik enerjisi ilə təchizat bütün ölkəni əhatə edib
    Президент: Электроснабжение охватило всю страну

