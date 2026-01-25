Türkiye and Qatar discuss issues of regional agenda
- 25 January, 2026
- 17:21
Deputy Foreign Minister of Türkiye Musa Kulaklıkaya met with Qatar's State Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi during his visit to Qatar, Report informs, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The parties discussed current regional issues.
