    Türkiye and Qatar discuss issues of regional agenda

    Region
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 17:21
    Türkiye and Qatar discuss issues of regional agenda

    Deputy Foreign Minister of Türkiye Musa Kulaklıkaya met with Qatar's State Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi during his visit to Qatar, Report informs, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    The parties discussed current regional issues.

