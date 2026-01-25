Ukraine boosts arsenal with French 500 km strike drones

The French company EOS Technologie has delivered several Rodeur 330 attack drones to Ukraine, with a flight range of up to 500 km, according to France 24, Report informs referring to RBC-Ukraine.

Jean-Marc Zouliani, president of EOS Technologie, noted that for Western manufacturers, supplying drones to Ukraine is a unique opportunity to test unmanned systems in field conditions.

In particular, in June 2025, Ukrainian forces received a new loitering munition, the MV-25 OSKA, in the development of which EOS Technologie was also involved.

The company has now confirmed that it has supplied several Rodeur drones to Ukraine.

According to France 24, this model, capable of performing both reconnaissance missions and "kamikaze" attacks, could be used in Europe more as a "shield," while in Ukraine it serves as a "sword."