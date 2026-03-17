Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Brent rises to $102.74 per barrel

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 10:43
    Brent rises to $102.74 per barrel

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning, as investors continue to assess the situation in the Middle East, Report informs referring to trading data.

    May Brent crude futures rose $2.53 (2.52%) to $102.74 per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

    April WTI futures rose $2.02 (2.16%) to $95.52 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

    Several tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, raising hopes for its imminent opening. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz forced the UAE, OPEC's third-largest producer, to cut oil production by more than half.

    Brent crude WTI Crude
    Цена нефти марки Brent увеличилась до $104,98 за баррель - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    11:21

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis opens new plenary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    11:15

    Aliyar Aghayev to officiate AEK vs Crystal Palace clash

    Football
    11:11

    Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay

    Business
    10:46

    Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

    Other countries
    10:45

    Gombosuren Munkhbayar: Mongolia and Azerbaijan to sign series of bilateral agreements - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    Brent rises to $102.74 per barrel

    Energy
    10:42
    Photo

    New service centers opened in Ethiopia based on ASAN service model

    Foreign policy
    10:34

    One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from Iran

    Foreign policy
    10:20

    One killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    All News Feed