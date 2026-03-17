New service centers opened in Ethiopia based on ASAN service model

New MESOB public service centers, established based on the ASAN service model, have been opened in Ethiopia.

Report informs that Muhammadali Khudaverdiyev, Head of the International Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, participated in the ceremony held in the city of Adama.

The event was also attended by Mekuria Haile, Head of the Ethiopian Federal Civil Service Commission, Awelu Abdi, Vice President of the Oromia region, and other officials.

Government agencies and private organizations provide more than 130 services to the public at the respective service centers. The infrastructure of the centers includes service desks, information points, waiting rooms, self-service kiosks, and children's corners.

Currently, 36 service centers based on the ASAN service experience are operating in Ethiopia. The opening of more than 200 service centers is planned by the end of the current year.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Agency and the relevant Ethiopian institution in May 2024 regarding the implementation of the ASAN service experience in Ethiopia.