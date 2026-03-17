An unknown projectile ​struck a tanker ‌23 nautical miles east ​of Fujairah ​in the United Arab ⁠Emirates ​causing minor structural ​damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade ​Operations (UKMTO) ​said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

There were ‌no ⁠injuries reported to the crew, the ​agency ​said ⁠in an advisory, ​adding no ​environmental ⁠impact was reported.