Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 10:46
    Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

    An unknown projectile ​struck a tanker ‌23 nautical miles east ​of Fujairah ​in the United Arab ⁠Emirates ​causing minor structural ​damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade ​Operations (UKMTO) ​said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    There were ‌no ⁠injuries reported to the crew, the ​agency ​said ⁠in an advisory, ​adding no ​environmental ⁠impact was reported.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Füceyrə limanından 40 km məsafədə tanker naməlum mərmi ilə vurulub
    Танкер поражен неизвестным снарядом в 40 км от порта Фуджейра

    Latest News

    11:21

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis opens new plenary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    11:15

    Aliyar Aghayev to officiate AEK vs Crystal Palace clash

    Football
    11:11

    Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay

    Business
    10:46

    Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

    Other countries
    10:45

    Gombosuren Munkhbayar: Mongolia and Azerbaijan to sign series of bilateral agreements - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    Brent rises to $102.74 per barrel

    Energy
    10:42
    Photo

    New service centers opened in Ethiopia based on ASAN service model

    Foreign policy
    10:34

    One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from Iran

    Foreign policy
    10:20

    One killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    All News Feed