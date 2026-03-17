Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says
Other countries
- 17 March, 2026
- 10:46
An unknown projectile struck a tanker 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates causing minor structural damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.
There were no injuries reported to the crew, the agency said in an advisory, adding no environmental impact was reported.
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