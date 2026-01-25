Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in India

Three persons, including two girls, were killed and two others seriously injured when a clay mine collapsed while they were extracting clay in the Singrauli district of India's Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said, Report informs via The Print.

The incident occurred in Parsohar village under the Kundwar outpost within the jurisdiction of the Jiawan police station, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari said that five persons, including two girls, had gone to extract "chui mitti" from a clay mine when it collapsed, burying them.

He said that Preeti Singh (10), Basanti (16) and Phulmati Yadav (50) died on the spot, while Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45) were seriously injured.

Both injured women have been hospitalized for treatment, added the official.