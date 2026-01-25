US plans to strengthen confidence between Russia, Europe

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 19:16
    The United States expect to achieve strengthening of confidence between Russia and Europe through de-escalation, Politico newspaper said, citing a representative of the US presidential administration, Report informs.

    "There's obviously not a lot of trust right now between Europe and Russia, but we want to create a framework where that can start a new paradigm that can start building trust by showing real de-escalation," the source told the news outlet.

    Much attention was paid to economic issues and control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the meeting of the representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine held in Abu Dhabi.

    "Both parties are starting to envision what they can gain from peace, like the prosperity plan for Ukraine, some of these opportunities for Russia to do business deals with the United States of America," Politico said, citing the representative of the US administration.

    KİV: ABŞ Rusiya ilə Avropa arasında etimadı gücləndirməyi planlaşdırır
    Politico: США планируют укрепить доверие между РФ и Европой путем деэскалации

