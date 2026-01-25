Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IDF: Wave of strikes target Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure across Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 18:32
    IDF: Wave of strikes target Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure across Lebanon

    A wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure throughout Lebanon on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said, with Lebanese officials reporting at least one dead, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    According to the IDF, one of the strikes targeted a group of Hezbollah operatives at a weapon manufacturing site in southern Lebanon.

    The military said that it had recently detected activity by Hezbollah operatives at the building, in the southern Lebanese village of Bir el-Sanasel, next to Kherbet Selem, which it said was used by the terror group to manufacture arms.

    According to Lebanon"s health ministry, the strike near Kherbet Selem resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another.

    In a separate strike in Lebanon"s eastern Beqaa Valley, the IDF said it struck other Hezbollah military infrastructure.

    Hezbollah Israel strike
    İsrail ordusu Livanın cənubunda "Hizbullah" silahlılarına zərbələr endirib
    Армия Израиля нанесла удар по боевикам "Хезболлах" на юге Ливана

    Latest News

    19:50

    Witkoff: US, Israel mull Trump's Gaza plan

    Other countries
    19:35

    Ukraine boosts arsenal with French 500 km strike drones

    Other countries
    19:16

    US plans to strengthen confidence between Russia, Europe

    Other countries
    18:54

    Israeli FM Gideon Saar leaves for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    18:32

    IDF: Wave of strikes target Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure across Lebanon

    Other countries
    18:10

    French Navy escorts Grinch tanker to Marseille port

    Other countries
    17:42

    Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in India

    Other countries
    17:21
    Photo

    Türkiye and Qatar discuss issues of regional agenda

    Region
    16:55

    Iraq sets date for presidential election

    Other countries
    All News Feed