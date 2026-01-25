IDF: Wave of strikes target Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure across Lebanon

A wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure throughout Lebanon on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said, with Lebanese officials reporting at least one dead, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

According to the IDF, one of the strikes targeted a group of Hezbollah operatives at a weapon manufacturing site in southern Lebanon.

The military said that it had recently detected activity by Hezbollah operatives at the building, in the southern Lebanese village of Bir el-Sanasel, next to Kherbet Selem, which it said was used by the terror group to manufacture arms.

According to Lebanon"s health ministry, the strike near Kherbet Selem resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another.

In a separate strike in Lebanon"s eastern Beqaa Valley, the IDF said it struck other Hezbollah military infrastructure.