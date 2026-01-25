Witkoff: US, Israel mull Trump's Gaza plan

US officials discussed the implementation of Phase 2 of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and agreed on next steps, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X, Report informs.

"Yesterday, a US delegation including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor Aryeh Lightstone, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The discussion focused on the continued progress and implementation planning for Phase 2 of President Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza, which the United States and Israel are advancing together in close partnership, as well as broader regional issues.

The United States and Israel maintain a strong and longstanding relationship built on close coordination and shared priorities.

The discussion was constructive and positive, with both sides aligned on next steps and the importance of continued cooperation on all matters critical to the region," Witkoff wrote.