Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Israeli FM Gideon Saar leaves for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 18:54
    Israeli FM Gideon Saar leaves for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has departed for a diplomatic visit to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Report informs.

    The visit covers Baku and Astana and is aimed at developing bilateral political and economic ties.

    A number of official events are planned during the trip, as well as contacts with government officials and members of the public. In particular, meetings with representatives of Jewish communities are planned.

    The visit to Kazakhstan comes as the country joins the Abraham Accords. In Astana, the minister will also participate in an event commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

    Gideon Saar is accompanied by a representative trade and economic delegation, comprising over 40 businessmen and representatives of Israeli government agencies.

    The delegation represents sectors such as water technology and agriculture, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, healthcare, and others.

    At the initiative of the foreign minister, business forums will also be held in Baku and Astana, during which representatives of the Israeli delegation will meet with local entrepreneurs and business representatives.

    Israel Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Abraham Accords Gideon Saar
    İsrailin XİN başçısı Gideon Saarın Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan səfəri başlayıb
    Глава МИД Израиля Гидеон Саар отправился с визитом в Азербайджан и Казахстан

    Latest News

    19:50

    Witkoff: US, Israel mull Trump's Gaza plan

    Other countries
    19:35

    Ukraine boosts arsenal with French 500 km strike drones

    Other countries
    19:16

    US plans to strengthen confidence between Russia, Europe

    Other countries
    18:54

    Israeli FM Gideon Saar leaves for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    18:32

    IDF: Wave of strikes target Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure across Lebanon

    Other countries
    18:10

    French Navy escorts Grinch tanker to Marseille port

    Other countries
    17:42

    Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in India

    Other countries
    17:21
    Photo

    Türkiye and Qatar discuss issues of regional agenda

    Region
    16:55

    Iraq sets date for presidential election

    Other countries
    All News Feed