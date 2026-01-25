Israeli FM Gideon Saar leaves for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has departed for a diplomatic visit to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Report informs.

The visit covers Baku and Astana and is aimed at developing bilateral political and economic ties.

A number of official events are planned during the trip, as well as contacts with government officials and members of the public. In particular, meetings with representatives of Jewish communities are planned.

The visit to Kazakhstan comes as the country joins the Abraham Accords. In Astana, the minister will also participate in an event commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Gideon Saar is accompanied by a representative trade and economic delegation, comprising over 40 businessmen and representatives of Israeli government agencies.

The delegation represents sectors such as water technology and agriculture, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, healthcare, and others.

At the initiative of the foreign minister, business forums will also be held in Baku and Astana, during which representatives of the Israeli delegation will meet with local entrepreneurs and business representatives.