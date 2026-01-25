Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    French Navy escorts Grinch tanker to Marseille port

    Other countries
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 18:10
    French Navy escorts Grinch tanker to Marseille port

    The Grinch tanker, detained by the French Navy on suspicion of flying a false flag, was escorted to the cargo port of Marseille, the BFMTV channel noted, Report informs.

    The channel showed the ship at a distance from the shore with a French Navy vessel nearby. According to BFMTV, the tanker arrived in the Marseille-Fos port area on Saturday at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT).

    According to the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture, the ship was "handed over to the Marseille prosecutor" for a preliminary investigation.

    "No-go zones for shipping and flights" were established around the Grinch's mooring site near the Marseille-Fos oil terminal.

    The prosecutor's office must conduct a series of checks with investigators from the maritime gendarmerie to determine the vessel's ownership.

    According to media updates, the vessel was flying the flag of the Comoros Islands at the time of its detention.

    Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy had detained a tanker sailing from Russia in Mediterranean waters.

    The Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture stated that a discrepancy was found in the Grinch tanker's registration data regarding its nationality during the inspection.

    Because of this discrepancy, the tanker was escorted to an anchorage, and the Marseille prosecutor's office launched an investigation.

    French navy Emmanuel Macron tanker
    Fransada "Grinch" tankerinin kapitanı saxlanılıb
    Во Франции задержали капитана танкера Grinch

    Latest News

    18:10

    French Navy escorts Grinch tanker to Marseille port

    Other countries
    17:42

    Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in India

    Other countries
    17:21
    Photo

    Türkiye and Qatar discuss issues of regional agenda

    Region
    16:55

    Iraq sets date for presidential election

    Other countries
    16:08
    Photo

    Photo exhibition showcasing Azerbaijani architecture held during regional forum in Romania

    Foreign policy
    15:41

    Trump admin to take 10% stake in USA Rare Earth in $1.6B deal, sources say

    Other countries
    15:23

    Lithuanian military aid to Ukraine exceeds €1 billion

    Other countries
    14:53

    Death toll rises to 16 following landslide in Indonesia's West Java

    Other countries
    14:27
    Photo

    Azerbaijani envoy discusses bilateral cooperation with head of Georgian Bar Association

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed