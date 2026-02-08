Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    ICT
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 13:41
    SpaceX resumes Falcon 9 flights with Starlink satellite launch from California

    SpaceX successfully sent another batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on February 7, just five days after standing down in the wake of an anomaly during its prior launch, Report informs referring to Space.com.

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 25 Starlink satellites lifted off at 3:58 p.m. EDT (20:58 GMT or 12:58 p.m. PDT local time) from Space Launch Complex 4 East from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. About an hour later, SpaceX confirmed the satellites (Group 17-33) had been deployed as planned.

    The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage (Booster 1088) completed its 13th flight by touching down on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

