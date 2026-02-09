Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Autism Center

    Domestic policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 08:15
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Autism Center

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Ganja Autism Center, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The center, established at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, provides essential support to children and families from Ganja as well as surrounding regions, including Shamkir, Dashkasan, Tovuz, Samukh, and other districts.

    During the visit, it was noted that the programs implemented here contribute significantly to the integration of children into their families and society, empowering them to take on active roles in their communities. In addition to providing specialized rehabilitation services, the center spearheads regional awareness campaigns focused on autism, neurodiversity, and inclusivity.

    The center's comprehensive approach ensures that children with autism spectrum disorder receive the therapeutic support necessary to enhance their social and cognitive development within a supportive local environment.

