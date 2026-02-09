Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Special Secondary School No. 45 in Azerbaijan's Ganja

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited Special Secondary School No. 45 in Azerbaijan's Ganja, Report informs via AZERTAC.

They closely reviewed the facilities created at the educational institution and inquired about the students' learning processes and rehabilitation opportunities.

It was noted that 297 students are currently enrolled at Ganja Special School No. 45. Among these children with special needs, 188 receive their education on-site at the school, while 109 are enrolled in home-schooling programs.

The educational facility is equipped with all necessary infrastructure, including specialized rooms for information technology and handicrafts, speech therapy (logopedics) rooms, an ecological classroom, a medical office, a library, and a gymnasium.

At the conclusion of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva presented gifts to the children and posed for commemorative photos with them.